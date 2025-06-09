FCCC warns traders against price gouging

[Photo: FCCC]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning traders that price gouging and unfair trade practices will not be tolerated as families across the country begin back-to-school shopping following the rollout of the Government’s $200 assistance programme.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta says increased consumer demand during this period does not justify inflated prices, misleading advertising, or misrepresentation.

She says any trader found breaching the law will face immediate enforcement action under the FCCC Act 2010.

Article continues after advertisement

The FCCC regulates the prices of stationery and textbooks under the Counter Inflation (Price Control) (Stationery and Textbooks) Order, which sets strict profit margins for wholesalers and retailers to ensure fair pricing of essential school items.

To enforce compliance, FCCC has intensified nationwide monitoring, conducting more than 180 inspections and surveillance exercises since December, targeting items such as school bags, lunch boxes, stationery, and textbooks.

Jiuta says two rounds of price surveys have already been completed to establish baseline costs, with a third round scheduled in the coming week.

She is also urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant while shopping, warning of recurring school voucher scams that often emerge during the back-to-school season.

Consumers are advised to compare prices, verify promotions, inspect product labels, retain receipts, and report any suspected price gouging or unfair trade practices to the FCCC.

Jiuta stresses that the Commission’s enforcement efforts are aimed at ensuring the Government’s $200 assistance reaches families and is not exploited by unethical traders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.