FCCC noted a reduction in freight cost

The reduction in freight rates has seen a decline in the prices of certain goods on the market.

This has been confirmed by Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham.

Abraham says the impact of the freight rate reduction is being felt, but people may not generally notice it.

He adds that they have noted a decline in the prices of around 230 food items.

“When these other costs change they would have a negative or positive impact depending on where they are moving. So if the freight rates were reducing and the supplier costs went up then the effect is almost nil. There have been items where we have noted that the supplier costs have remain constant and the prices have reduced. These are the list of 230 items that I have with me here.”

He adds the FCCC is taking a collaborative approach with the businesses.

Meanwhile, the FCCC CEO has stated that they are taking joint surveillance with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Abraham says this is in regard to the price changes due to the rise in Value Added tax, which has increased from nine percent to fifteen percent.