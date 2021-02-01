FBC News introduces new segments

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 7 PM television News service will have segments dedicated to climate change, feel-good stories and extended Q&A segment and more international news.

Fiji’s premier news services will be comprised of hard-hitting stories and relevant issues from across the country.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the one-hour news bulletin will serve the needs of viewers and advertisers who have been asking for an extended news bulletin.

“There has been constant demands, not only by viewers but more importantly for our business from our client’s perspective. There are a lot of business organisations that want to be part of news to buy advertisement time during news.”

FBC News service extends to a one-hour bulletin from tomorrow.