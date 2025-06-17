Fatal accident prompts policy review

The Public Service Commission is now reviewing the policy relating to drivers of government vehicles being allowed to garage vehicles at their homes after working hours.

Chair Luke Rokovada confirmed this after an accident over the weekend involving a government vehicle claimed the lives of two men.

It’s believed the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old after he took the keys from his father while he slept.

Rokovada says under the provisions of General Orders, garaging of a government vehicle at an officer’s home is forbidden unless with prior approval in writing of the Permanent Secretary for Finance, and this will only be granted in exceptional circumstances.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau conveys government condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

Ro Filipe has asked the assistant minister at the Office of the Prime Minister to reach out to the families and offer assistance where needed.

The acting prime minister has also advised all ministers and assistant ministers to remain vigilant and be compliant and vigilant on official vehicle use.

Permanent Secretaries have also been warned to strictly monitor and adhere to policies.

