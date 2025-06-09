Families of inmates smuggling drugs into prison compound

Acting Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Auta Moceisuva. [Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

Families are directly involved in the smuggling of contraband -particularly drugs – into prison facilities.

Acting Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Auta Moceisuva says this has been a common trend observed over the years.

Moceisuva says in many instances, items are thrown over prison compounds, while others are concealed in body cavities.

However, he says officers have recently noted a shift in tactics, with illegal items now being hidden inside visitation goods such as fruits and even concealed within shoes.

In one case, a mother was caught carrying a child whose diaper was allegedly used to conceal drugs.

The Commissioner is urging families to respect visitation rules, stressing that cooperation will assist authorities in addressing the growing link between drug abuse and the spread of HIV within correctional facilities.

