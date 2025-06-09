Fake accounts fuel online harm, says Nadakuitavuki

[Photo: FILE]

Permanent Secretary for Information Eseta Nadakuitavuki has condemned the rise of “faceless” social media users who hide behind fake accounts to spread rumours and launch personal attacks online.

Speaking during a Digital Media Literacy Training event today, Nadakuitavuki said online discussions are increasingly turning toxic, with individuals abandoning facts and resorting to personal insults.

She referred to the recent controversy surrounding the Miss Fiji pageant, saying what disturbed her most was how quickly public commentary shifted from the issue at hand to personal attacks.

Nadakuitavuki states that one of the individuals targeted, Ana Tuiketei, is a personal friend, stressing that while public figures may appear strong, they are still human.

“I said you know she is a big girl she can handle it, but she’s only human. There are times that, you know, it can break her. So I actually took her out for lunch and then we just had a good chit chat, just checking on her. I think that’s probably our role now, just to check when they are put on the spotlight.”

She warns that many online users comment without knowing the full facts, amplifying misinformation and causing real emotional harm.

Nadakuitavuki says digital literacy must mean more than simply using social media platforms.

She says it requires citizens to think critically before clicking, verifying information before sharing, and understanding that freedom of expression comes with responsibility.

Nadakuitavuki adds that knowing one’s rights online must also include respecting the rights and dignity of others.

