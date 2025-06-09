Faith fears surface over proposed National ID program

Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua. [Photo: FILE]

Religious concerns have taken centre stage in discussions around the proposed National ID Program, with some members of the public drawing links between biometric technology and biblical prophecy.

During public consultations held in Suva, fears were raised about connections to passages in the Book of Revelation, particularly references to the “number of the beast”, with some suggesting that systems involving microchips, biometrics, or digital identification could align with those interpretations.

Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua of the Reserve Bank of Fiji addressed these concerns directly, acknowledging that such beliefs have circulated for decades.

The consultation also heard questions comparing the proposed system to COVID-19-era restrictions, where access to certain services depended on vaccination status.

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“How sure are you that it won’t be similar to COVID-19, where we were told it is necessary, but then later on, it is not actually usable?”

In response, Masitabua stressed that safeguards are being built into the framework to prevent such a scenario.

“We are currently in conversation to ensure that it is voluntary and that it is never changed, now or even in the years to come.”

The Reserve Bank of Fiji reiterated that participation in the National ID Program will not be mandatory and will not be used to deny access to essential services.

The proposed system, however, will require individuals to register detailed biometric data, including ten fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition, which would be used to verify identity when accessing services across the country.

The program remains in its consultation phase, as authorities continue to engage with the public and address concerns, particularly those rooted in faith, privacy, and long-term trust in the system.