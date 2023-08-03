Exorbitant chicken prices noted by FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has seen the exorbitant price of chicken in some supermarkets since yesterday, which has forced them to closely monitor traders today.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham, while monitoring traders, says they have noted a price reduction today compared to the unethical price increase yesterday.

Abraham says this is what the FCCC is doing to ensure that traders comply, as some chicken prices went up to over $30.

“We saw the two brands that are there in the market, rooster and Crest, there were a lot of photos being posted around social media, and we saw some prices go up to $33. Now what the FCCC has done is we’ve gotten into

contact with both the wholesalers and the retailers under no certain terms we have said to them that they cannot unethically raise the price, and we have confirmed that this price rise may be isolated to a few stores. “

Abraham says they have issued a stern warning to these traders.

“We have under no uncertain term informed that if they don’t correct their practices stakeholders that the FCCC will not think twice in imposing price regulation meaning that we will move to price control.”

Meanwhile, Rooster Chicken says the price of their products only changes by 6% due to the change in VAT from 9% to 15%, and one trader has decided to increase their margins on their own prerogative.

Rooster Chicken says it is working with the FCCC to ensure customers are not taken advantage of.