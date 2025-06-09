Ex-AG links drug rise to unit removal

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Photo: FILE]

The removal of the Police Narcotics Unit after the 2022 General Election created space for drug syndicates to expand their operations.

This, according to Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He said the previous government had invested heavily in tackling narcotics through dedicated police resources and funding.

“Now, that’s the issue; there was a liberation that was given to them for one year.”

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Sayed-Khaiyum also explained that the former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho had requested additional support, including unmarked vehicles for undercover work, and those requests were approved.

He alleges the Coalition Government’s first major move was to disband the specialised narcotics unit.

He claims the unit then remained inactive for about a year, which he described as a period of liberation for criminal networks.

Sayed-Khaiyum states that even a short gap in enforcement can have serious consequences in the fight against drugs.

He is calling on the government to acknowledge the impact of the decision while continuing efforts to strengthen law enforcement against the rising drug problem.