Empowering future leaders: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the prioritization of delivering quality and equitable education, among other key initiatives of the People’s Coalition Government.

Speaking at the Navatu Secondary School bazaar, Rabuka emphasized the concept of “solesolevaki” or collaborative effort to ensure that every student is equipped with knowledge and skills for future success.

During the event, Rabuka contributed $29,000 from his office to aid in the school’s land acquisition.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Addressing parents, teachers, alumni, and well-wishers, the Prime Minister highlights the significance of backing the education of current Navatu students, highlighting their role as future leaders.

Rabuka has also acknowledged the invaluable support from the vanua and the wider community, which has enabled the school’s 400 students to continue their education despite resource constraints.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The ongoing two-day bazaar serves as a fundraising platform for the construction of two new classrooms and teachers’ quarters.