Employers in stress mode, Youth Fair next month

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru admits that some employers are in a stressful situation due to the sudden departure of workers for greener pastures.

The Minister says the labour migration is now a national issue that needs to be addressed, and the Ministry is organizing a National Youth Fair to address this.

He acknowledges that many young people are looking for greener pastures, creating a gap in the local workforce.

“This morning we have employers who are crying, looking for employees, looking for people to come and fill the gaps in their hotels, in their businesses.” That’s an issue that we need to address right now.”

Saukuru says he sees no reason why this gap cannot be filled by young people.

“The majority of Fijians should be working when you look at it in totality because we have a very young population. When they don’t find work, that’s an issue that needs to be addressed.”

Meanwhile, Director for Youth and Sports Philip Heneriko says youth unemployment is an issue that has existed for years, and the National Youth Fair will be a platform for employers facing labour migration to fill the gaps.

He says the aim of the event is to address youth unemployment in the country and provide a platform for local employers and conscious job-seeking youths to connect.

The National Youth Fair will be in Nadi, the northern division, and the last of it will be in Suva.