Employees cease work while calling for justice

[ Source: Fiji Government /Facebook ]

The aggrieved workers of a prominent security services company in Labasa have collectively decided to cease work until justice is served.

In a meeting with the Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh, the workers raised concerns about the non-payment of wages for the last three months.

Singh says most of these workers have not received their pay pack for 700 to 800 hours.

[ Source: Fiji Government /Facebook ]

He says despite not being paid for the past three months, these employees continue to work, expecting they will receive their wage arrears in due course, however, this did has not eventuated to date.

Singh says the act of ill-treatment will not be tolerated by the Ministry and they will ensure that justice is served.

The Employment Minister says they are aware of the non-compliance issues of the employer and the investigation is currently underway.

He says the Ministry is working on ensuring that these workers receive their rightful dues.

The Employment Minister has also issued a stern reminder to other non-compliant employers to comply with the provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and further stated those in breach will be dealt with accordingly.