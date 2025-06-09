Emotional return to Vanuabalavu for USP student

Vanuabalavu lass Keresia Ledua is returning home for Christmas after spending three years in Suva pursuing her studies at the University of the South Pacific.

The journey home is an emotional one, as Ledua says she has deeply missed her family, especially her grandmother, during her time away from the island.

“I came here for studies at USP and after three years, I’m finally going back home. I’m really excited, especially to see my grandmother who is still in the village, and my father who is there. I’m very happy and I can’t wait to see them.”

Ledua says this Christmas will be centred on family, togetherness, and reconnecting with relatives she has not seen for years.

“We’re planning to meet everyone, especially relatives I haven’t seen for three years. We’ll be gathering as a village and as a mataqali to celebrate Christmas, share a feast and spend time together.”

She says returning home after years of study makes this festive season especially meaningful, as she celebrates Christmas surrounded by family and her village community.

