Election reports handed to President and Speaker

The Electoral Commission has formally submitted its 2023 and 2024 Annual Reports to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko yesterday.

The reports were first presented to the President during a courtesy visit at State House, before being handed to the Speaker at Parliament.

The Commission delegation included Commissioners Susana Naisara, Ratu Inoke Loganimoce and Reginald Jokhan.

The submission is in line with Section 75(4) of the 2013 Constitution, which requires the Commission to provide its annual report to the President, with a copy to Parliament.

The reports outline the Commission’s activities and oversight work over the two-year period, including electoral governance, stakeholder engagement and efforts to strengthen Fiji’s electoral processes.

They also include the Fijian Elections Office Annual Report as an annex.

The Electoral Commission reaffirmed its commitment to independence, transparency and accountability in delivering free and fair elections in Fiji.

