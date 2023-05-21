Quality education and training needed: Dr. Ganesh

Quality education and training are the keys to unlocking the full potential of our national economy.

This has been highlighted by economist Doctor Ganesh Chand ahead of the 2023–2024 National Budget announcement.

Chand says the government needs to urgently address shortages in critical areas of human resources, particularly in technical skills, as well as oversupply in other areas.

“We need to relook at our entire education and training system. A country that doesn’t have enough technical skills is not going to grow at all; there has to be rebalancing in that area.”

Chand says the government in the new financial year must also address the country’s ability to be independent, particularly in terms of food security and basic needs such as water, housing, education, and health services.