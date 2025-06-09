FNU wins four King’s PhD awards

[File Photo]

Fiji National University has secured four King’s Fellowship PhD scholarships.

According to the university, this is the highest number of awards received by any Fijian institution this year.

Dean of Graduate Studies, Professor Nii-K Plange, said the achievement strengthens FNU’s research capacity, fosters global partnerships, and supports the development of skilled researchers for Fiji and the Pacific.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, acknowledged the recipients’ dedication, noting that the awards reflect FNU’s growth as a research-focused university.

Lawyer Ana Tuiketei, the only non-academic recipient, will use her fellowship to focus on sustainable, community-based relocation policies in Fiji.

Tuiketei said the scholarship allows her to address critical gaps connecting climate science and law, working in collaboration with the University of London’s SOAS.

