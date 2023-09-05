Education is responsibility of community: Radrodro

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Educating a child is not the sole responsibility of a teacher, but a community as a whole.

This was highlighted by Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro while launching the National Library Week in Nadoi Village in Rewa yesterday.

Radrodro says the Ministry of Education through the Library Service of Fiji commemorates the 65th anniversary of celebrating National Library Week in the country.

The Minister says library services were established in Fiji in 1964 by the British Council to address the education, literacy, recreational and cultural needs of the people of Fiji.

He says the event plays an essential role in the education system by offering free library and information services throughout schools, public community and special libraries.

Radrodro says this year’s National Library Week theme is “There’s more to a story”, which highlights all the ways in which libraries are more than just a place of books.



According to the Minister, today’s libraries also offer games, musical instruments and even tools, book clubs, movies crafts and lectures are just a few examples of how libraries bring people together for learning, fun and network.