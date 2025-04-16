Easter a time for renewal and reconciliation: PM Rabuka

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging Fijians to embrace unity, compassion, and hope in the face of ongoing challenges.

He urged this while delivering his Easter message at the Combined Easter Church service held at Centenary Methodist Church in Suva.

Addressing a congregation filled with community leaders, church members, and government officials, Rabuka stressed on the significance of the Easter season as a time for renewal and reconciliation.

“Many of you have many, many Easters to celebrate. Some of us have only a few to celebrate. However long, however many Easters you still to celebrate, please remember that sacrifice of God’s own son on the cross for you and me. And what is expected of us? We are expected to make sacrifices day and night.”

Rabuka also highlighted the often unseen sacrifices made by those in public office , time away from family, long hours, and the weight of national responsibility.

“This Easter, let us all recommit ourselves to this calling. To be servants of the state and all the people of Fiji. Let us stand up to it. Let us be ready. Let us take it on. Let us show them, yes, we volunteered, we put our hands up, we tried, we trained, and we are ready.”

Rabuka reflected on the themes of sacrifice, service, and spiritual recommitment in honour of the Easter season.





