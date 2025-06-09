Early salary payment for civil servants

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that civil servants will receive their final salary payment for the year today, ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The early release is aimed at helping public servants and their families meet festive season expenses, while also stimulating economic activity nationwide.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel thanked civil servants for their dedication and professionalism throughout the year, acknowledging their role in delivering essential public services and supporting national development.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Immanuel extended his Christmas greetings and wished all civil servants and their families a safe, joyful and prosperous New Year.

He advised that the next scheduled salary payment for civil servants will be on 8 January 2026.

The Minister added that the Government remains committed to prudent fiscal management while ensuring timely and reliable remuneration for public servants, particularly during important national and cultural occasions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.