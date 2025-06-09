Drug crisis fuels surge in complex mental health cases

[Photo: FILE]

The crisis at St Giles Hospital is deepening, with more patients presenting with multiple mental health disorders, heavy substance abuse and serious related illnesses.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Sheetal Singh says the number of people seeking help has risen sharply in recent years.

She says the increase is being driven by two key factors: greater awareness in communities about getting treatment, and a real rise in drug-related cases.

Dr Singh adds that young people, some just 19 years old, are now arriving with severe conditions such as schizophrenia, combined with the use of dangerous drugs, including methamphetamine.

“Cannabis, marijuana. They have ketamine, glue, kerosene, benzene, and alcohol. They have heroin, cocaine and many other things. So, we are dealing with the complex cases.”

Dr Singh says treating these patients is extremely difficult, especially when drug abuse is combined with infectious diseases.

“Because if a person is not in the right state of mind, they will not understand the diagnosis of HIV. They will not understand the importance of being compliant with the HIV medications. They will not go for the replenishment of the TB medications.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa admits the pressure on the facility is growing, and plans are underway to expand services.

“But in the long term, it’s a serious talk with the government now to expand the facility and also improve the human resources and supply of medications for patients here at St Giles.”

Ravunawa warns that without a coordinated national response, the rising drug crisis and worsening mental health conditions will continue to overwhelm families, communities and the country’s health system.

