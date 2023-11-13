Driver dies in head on collision

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that the driver of the private vehicle has died after colliding head-on with a bus along the Queen’s Highway today.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says the driver was travelling alone and died at the scene.

Divuana says the bus was travelling from Lautoka to Suva with 20 passengers.

The collision, which occurred before 1 pm near the 4-lane road at Barara, has already resulted in two bus passengers being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.