Dr. Naisele is the new Director of FHEC

Newly appointed Director of the Fiji Higher Education Commission, Dr. Eci Tekuru Naisele (left)

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has announced the appointment of Dr. Eci Tekuru Naisele as the new Director of the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Radrodro says the appointment marks not just the filling of a key leadership role but the beginning of a renewed and ambitious vision for higher education in the country.

He says Dr. Naisele brings with him over three decades of experience in education, a distinguished academic background, and a deep commitment to educational excellence.

“The appointment of the director of the Higher Education Commission Fiji is not merely an administrative procedure, it is a strategic decision that shapes the future of our higher education system. We are entrusting Dr Naisele with the responsibility to lead the Higher Education Commission towards a vision of excellence, inclusivity and innovation, aligning our educational goal with national development and global standard.”

Dr Naisele says accepting the position stressed the importance of aligning higher education in Fiji with the needs of the nation and the global economy.

“It is critical to understand the notion where do we sit as higher education practitioners particularly higher education institution in Fiji and how do we continue to provide the leverage particularly fulfilling the demand for our industries in Fiji.”

Dr Naisele holds a PhD from Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiärangi in New Zealand, where his research earned him the Outstanding Indigenous Research Award in 2023.

The minister says Dr. Naisele’s professional journey is equally remarkable, spanning roles as a classroom teacher, head of department, assistant principal, and senior education officer.

The new director has served with distinction for over a decade in the FHEC, holding key positions such as Manager for Qualifications and Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, and Team Leader.

