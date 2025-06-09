DPP Pryde fights back

Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde is contesting the suspension of his salary and benefits, claiming it is “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

In a letter to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Pryde claims the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) neglected its constitutional duty by failing to properly address complaints against him.

He further claimed the JSC improperly delegated its disciplinary role to another agency, leaving the issue unresolved for over six months.

Article continues after advertisement

Pryde also claimed the JSC has not paid his gratuity, which he says breaches his service agreement.

He claims the constitutional provision used to justify his suspension is being misinterpreted, and further claims his salary cannot be reduced to his disadvantage.

He also made claims that senior legal advisors, including the Chief Justice and Acting Attorney-General, may have offered legal advice while they themselves were facing investigations.

Pryde claimed the delay and salary suspension could be tactics to pressure him into resigning.

On July 25, President Lalabalavu issued a letter suspending Pryde’s salary and benefits immediately.

This action followed an ongoing investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) into alleged abuse of office linked to Pryde’s handling of certain files.

The suspension was recommended by the JSC due to Pryde’s failure to return to work by agreed deadlines.

Pryde missed the January 20, 2025, return date and again failed to resume duties by May 9, this year despite receiving full pay during this period.

The JSC is now waiting for the outcome of the FICAC investigation before taking further steps.

Pryde has made his correspondence public and stated he is willing to return once the JSC carries out its constitutional duties.

Questions regarding the issues raised by Pryde have been sent to the President’s Office. A response is yet to be received.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.