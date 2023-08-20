Donate blood to save a life

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital, in its drive to cater for the increasing blood demand from patients, collaborated with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation in organizing a blood drive today at the Gold FM Rock Market.

According to the nurse in charge, many patients require blood at the hospital, and the only way to facilitate those needs is through a blood drive.

Wame Dokonivalu says that the most human thing a person can do is help give life to somebody else.

Article continues after advertisement

“What I can say is that every day, someone is in need of blood, and the only way we can actually help or accommodate that is if another living human being or another person donates blood.”

Meanwhile, Josateki Nailati, FBC Events Coordinator, says this is part of FBC’s corporate responsibility.

The Ministry of Health appreciates working with FBC and is hopeful of more organized events like this in the future.