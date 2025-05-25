Ditoka pushes community-led solutions

Fiji’s outer islands continue to face serious transport and infrastructure challenges.

The government is now focusing on improving access and essential services for rural and maritime communities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka said government leaders must visit these remote areas more often to see the problems firsthand and come up with practical solutions that truly meet community needs.

Ditoka visited Nayau Island in the Lau Group where he delivered government assistance and opened several new development projects aimed at improving local living conditions.

“We’ve responded to requests from communities in Lau for housing assistance and water access. These are the issues we’re committed to tackling.”

Ditoka also pointed out that the Development Forum for Lau is a strong example of how provinces can align their local priorities with national plans.

“This forum helps prioritize development needs from the vanua, aligning them with the Strategic Development Plans of the province and the National Development Plan. It’s showing us a pathway that works – one that’s community-led and nationally supported.”

Support is also underway to prepare for the upcoming installation of the Tui Nayau, with work on footpaths and crossings now being prioritised to ensure safety and accessibility.

Ditoka states that the visit is part of the government’s wider effort to make sure rural and maritime development is community-led, sustainable, and well supported, ensuring no one is left behind.

