Development of a national anti-corruption strategy underway

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is in the early stages of drafting a national anticorruption strategy.

Principal Corruption Prevention Officer Amit Samy says their current policies are guided by the United Nations Convention against Corruption, commonly known as UNCAC which is framed within 18 chapters and 71 articles.

Speaking yesterday before the Public Accounts Committee, Samy highlighted that with international benchmarks, Fiji is working to further improve its good governance and anti-corruption measures.

“Compile a national anti-corruption strategy document and this is going to contextualize whatever is there in the UNCAC document to Fiji’s context and how specifically we can address each of these areas. As far as standards within FICAC is concerned, we have our standard Standing Orders in place, we have our manuals. Each of the departments in FICAC is guided by these standards that are there.”

FICAC and the Education Ministry made a joint submission to the Public Accounts Committee on the Performance Audit on the Effectiveness of Institutional Framework for Preventing Corruption.