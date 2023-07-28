Ministry to uplift standard of living in Rural and Maritime areas

Government is committed to rolling out initiatives to generate economic growth in rural and maritime communities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says following the passing of the 2023-2024 National Budget in Parliament, government and the ministry are now ready to deliver its promise to uplift the lives of Fijians who live outside the urban areas.

“We have started the Rural Housing Program, Rural and Outer Island programme, we’re looking to maintain the WASH Program, the provision of water, assisting the agricultural services especially mechanization and plug the gaps in the fisheries sector and providing blast freezers.”

The ministry has been allocated $29.1 million for the new fiscal year which Ditoka says will help the ministry implement and coordinate development strategies for people living in rural and maritime areas.

Ditoka says these strategies support the government’s goals of growing the rural economy and raising the standard of living.