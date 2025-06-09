Cybersecurity gaps threaten online safety

[Photo: FILE]

Limited understanding about cybersecurity among Fijians continues to be a significant concern, as many step into an increasingly advanced digital era without the knowledge to protect themselves.

Vodafone Fiji has identified significant gaps in cybersecurity awareness among both businesses and communities, despite ongoing efforts to educate the public.

With internet penetration at around 80 percent, many users in Fiji remain exposed to cyber threats due to insufficient knowledge of safe digital practices and a lack of understanding about the importance of cybersecurity.

Vodafone Fiji Head of ICT Sales Sanil Prakashan noted that many still underestimate the severity of cybersecurity threats in Fiji.

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“We are making our efforts to emphasize, but the realization from businesses in terms of how important cyber security is for businesses in Fiji, we saw that there was a gap in terms of understanding that these challenges are real, and it does not just affect international, in terms of other countries, but it’s also a real deal here in Fiji.”

To address these gaps, Vodafone Fiji is actively running community programs through its ATH Foundation, promoting responsible technology use and safe practices across platforms such as M-PAiSA and other nationwide digital services.