CWM theatres reopen after spill

The Health Ministry has confirmed that Operating Rooms 3 and 4 are now back in use following a temporary closure caused by a wastewater spill last week.

According to the Ministry, the incident did not involve raw sewage.

The statement stated that a spill took place last week on Monday when a blockage in the East Wing’s drainage system caused wastewater to overflow into the operating area.

Hospital maintenance teams cleared the blockage and the Infection Prevention and Control Unit disinfected the affected areas.

A private cleaning company completed a deep clean on November 6, allowing the two operating rooms to reopen safely.

During the closure, surgeries were relocated to Operating Rooms 1 and 2 and the Labour Ward theatre to ensure patient care continued.

The Ministry stated the incident points out the ageing infrastructure at CWM Hospital.

A major refurbishment is planned to prevent similar issues and discussions with partner hospitals are underway to provide backup during emergencies.

The Ministry has acknowledged the public for their understanding and assured patients that safety and quality of care remain a top priority.

