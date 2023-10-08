Three in custody for alleged involvement in M-PAiSA scam

Three people are in police custody for their alleged involvement in an M-PAiSA scam whereby more than $8,000 was defrauded from a Nabua-based supermarket.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Crime Mesake Waqa says the manager lodged a report at the Nabua Police Station claiming that they were scammed by a caller who identified himself as a senior manager of Vodafone.

ACP Waqa says the suspect told the manager that he was calling to upgrade the e-ticketing machine and needed the balance left in the machine to be transferred in order to facilitate the upgrade.

Article continues after advertisement

He says more than $8,900 was transferred, and once the transaction was complete, the suspect said he would call after 15 minutes, which never eventuated.

ACP Waqa states that the investigators managed to track down the number and arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Another couple residing in Makoi were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the same scam and are being questioned at the Nabua Police Station.

ACP Waqa also states that during the course of the investigation and based on the alleged modus operandi, there is a likelihood that the suspect is linked to similar reports lodged at the Valelevu, Nausori, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi Border, and Namaka Police Stations.

Police investigation continues.