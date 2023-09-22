Attacker transferred to Saint Giles Hospital

[File Photo]
The man who carried out the attack on Totogo Police Station yesterday has been admitted to Saint Giles Hospital.
This has been confirmed by Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.
The Acting Police Commissioner says the 33-year-old has a history of mental illness and is admitted for psychiatric assessment.
Article continues after advertisement
Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.
Chew is pleading with the public to stop sharing his photos and videos on social media and let the investigation take its own course.
Related Story:
Investigation to be launched into violent arrest
Police attack serious concern: Tikoduadua
Raiwai man behind Totogo attack
Attack on Totogo Police Station
Advertisement