A man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out an attack on Totogo Police Station.

Police say the alleged incident happened just before 7am this morning.

It’s alleged the perpetrator threw a bottle containing fuel into the police station, resulting in damage to some equipment inside.

Divisional Police Commander Central SP Farasiko Matawalu says the man will remain in custody for questioning.