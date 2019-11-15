Ten arrests for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Ten people were arrested for breaching the nationwide curfew with one suspect possibly facing an additional charge of attempted burglary.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded 5 reports, one of which was a 24-year-old man who was arrested in Valelevu after he was allegedly found trying to break into a home along Kanace Road.

Qiliho says the Eastern Division recorded 3 cases while both the West and Central Division recorded 1 case each.

The three arrests in the Eastern Division involved people drinking alcohol on a beach, while one arrest made in the Southern Division involved a man who was found drunk near the Muslim League Settlement in Nabua.