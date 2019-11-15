Student charged for alleged traffic in obscene publications

A 17-year-old-girl has been charged for allegedly posting comments on social media swearing at members of the disciplined forces.

It’s believed she swore at the officers with regards to the enforcement of the national curfew.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the student residing in Raiwaqa has been charged with one count of Traffic in Obscene Publications.

Article continues after advertisement

She will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.