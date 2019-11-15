Home

COVID-19

Six Suva families deny COVID-19 screening

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 10, 2020 2:20 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Health Minister has today revealed that six families have refused screening for temperature amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says all these families are from Suva.

Dr. Waqainabete says this is disappointing and also highlights that the Permanent Secretary for Health has been given authority and power to ensure everyone is screened under the extensive comprehensive effort of community screening.

He says under this initiative over 6,000 Fijians have been screened in the greater Suva area.

