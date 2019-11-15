Home

COVID-19

Mother happy to be back in Lautoka

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 7, 2020 4:16 pm
Timaima Kinita

A Lautoka resident is glad to be back home after she was stuck in Ba for the past 18-days as the city was on lockdown.

Speaking to FBC News today at her home in Natokowaqa, Timaima Kinita says she was in Vanua Levu for a funeral a few weeks ago when the announcement was made that Lautoka was going to be on lockdown.

The 44-year-old mother says she decided to rush back to Lautoka with her son, however, they were late as they were not allowed to pass the checkpoint.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Kinita says she was thankful for the villagers of Nailaga in Ba as they looked after them during the 18 days.

“Help around the cooking, the villagers and the head of the mataqali came and visited us also a few government officials but we were just waiting for the road to open and as soon as it opened at 5am we left Ba at 5.15am we really miss home and not used to staying in the village.”

Meanwhile, another Lautoka resident, Narendra Chand says despite the lockdown being lifted they will need to adhere to the health requirements.

“This is the first time we have ever had gone through this a lockdown we can’t take the job here to Nadi or Ba we got the job before nut all our customers they sit down at home because of this case.”

Lautoka City was also a buzz as many residents were out today.

Majority of them stated they were doing grocery shopping as during the 18 days lockdown, movement was restricted.

