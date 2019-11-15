Home

COVID-19

Mobile fever clinics begin in Suva

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 11, 2020 8:18 am

Mobile fever clinics will now be the focus strategy for the Ministry of Health as it rolls out further containment measures for any potential Coronavirus cases.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says their teams have hit the ground running with the aim to assess up to 100 thousand residents in Suva by the end of next week.

 

Article continues after advertisement

“In the Lautoka Containment area, we had a population of about a 100 thousand in that area, so we saw about 60 thousand Fijians. We have about 230 thousand within the border that’s under lockdown at the moment and we are aiming to see more than a 100 thousand Fijians.”

The Minister maintains though that where possible Fijians need to take advantage of the established fever clinics.

 

“Apart from the fever clinic, we’re asking people if they have a fever or flu to come, especially if they got a recent history of travel or have been in contact with someone who has a recent travel history.”

There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji to date.

 

