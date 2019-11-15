Government-subsidized payment to 2,778 FNPF members

The government has so far assisted 2,778 Fijians who have applied for COVID-19 assistance from the Fiji National Provident Fund.

A total of 10,670 members have accessed their FNPF savings, including those subsidized by the State.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says of the $8.36m paid out, $1.22m was provided by Government and $7.14m was from the Fund.

Koroi says they have queried 2,431 applications which have incomplete forms.

He says these members have either failed to sign the form, certain sections of the form were not filled by the member and some have not submitted the requirements with their completed applications.

The processing time for COVID-19 applications is 5 to 7 working days.

