FCCC works with BAF to fast track the clearance of containers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 7:10 am
Bio Security Authority of Fiji’s Acting Chief Executive Surend Pratap says they will ensure that all requirements are met for the release of the containers.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is working with the Bio-Security Authority of Fiji to fast track the clearance of containers at the Wharf.

Some of these containers have essential food items and the demand of these products have increased due to an increase in panic buying.

The FCCC is reminding Fijians that food imports have not been affected due to COVID-19 restriction, and there should be no fear about shortages.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says work is underway to prioritize the clearance of containers with essential food items.

“We working with Bio Security to ensure that we expedite the clearance of some of these containers simply because people are buying things at a much faster pace than they usually would. The supply chains are not being disrupted food is still coming into the country as the imports are still coming in.”

Bio Security Authority of Fiji's Acting Chief Executive Surend Pratap says they will ensure that all requirements are met for the release of the containers.

“This is to ensure that items are free of bio security risks before it is released. BAF will prioritize clearance as and when need is seen.”

Meanwhile, some supermarkets have put in additional people to ensure items are being unloaded and but on shelves on time.

