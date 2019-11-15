FCCC investigates bogus relief initiative

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating a complaint about an individual who is alleged to have engaged in unethical practices online.

The FCCC received the complaint from a member of the Fiji Red Cross Society who found out that an advertisement run by a page called YourInvited on Instagram claimed to be giving $10 from their product sale towards the Red Cross relief fund.

However, according to the Society, there is no such relief fund campaign organized by them.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham says Fijians must be wary of hoaxes, misinformation, and vilification of COVID-19 positive cases and sharing of leaked personal data on contact tracing.

Abraham says it is important that Fijians look for accurate and reliable information to help them make the right choices.

He says FCCC’s special response team is making sure consumers are not being taken advantage of during this time of emergency.

