Curfew moved back to 10pm

Changes have been made to the daily curfew hours.

From tomorrow, the nationwide curfew will begin at 10pm and go until 5am daily.

The Prime Minister has also announced that all passenger inter-island travel, by air and sea will resume from Sunday.

“From Sunday morning, as inter-island travel resumes, all transportation vehicles, whether that’s taxis, mini-buses, buses, boats or planes, are encouraged to provide hand sanitizers to passengers upon boarding, and members of the public are encouraged to wear masks while travelling”.

From Monday, (27th of April), social gatherings of 20 people or fewer will be allowed.

However, the Prime Minster stressed that some facilities will remain closed.

“Nightclubs, swimming pools, cinemas, and gyms will all continue to remain closed. Houses of worship, as well, will remain closed until further notice. Our schools will remain closed as well until the 12th of June 2020”.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says through the weekend, all of their advice remains in effect.

Physical distancing of two metres should be maintained at all times.

Individuals are urged to not share cigarettes, or takis or bilos during grog sessions and must limit unnecessary person-to-person contact as much as humanly possible.

