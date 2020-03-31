Home

COVID-19

COVID-19 has given rise to fake news

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 14, 2020 2:30 pm
Director Ashwin Raj.

COVID-19 has worsened the problems of fake news, spread of misinformation and the propagation of hate speech on social media.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says COVID-19 has encouraged vilification on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity and place of origin.

Director Ashwin Raj says this has put lives at risk.

Raj adds this is a burden on authorities, unnecessarily stretching resources by effort in setting the record straight about fake news and hate speech.

He says the breaking of curfew laws and misinformation are putting our doctors and nurses, police and army personnel at risk and chewing up resources.

The Commission is urging Fijians to stop being selfish and respect the laws and restrictions in place in order to keep every Fijian safe.

