COVID-19

Allegations of COVID-19 patient spitting on staff refuted

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 8, 2020 4:40 pm
Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete [File Photo]

There are no new COVID-19 cases in Fiji. The current tally remains at 15.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed to FBC news that overnight 29 tests were conducted in relation to close and direct contacts of recently diagnosed Coronavirus cases, the result of which all came back negative.

On rumours circulating on social media about the Labasa resident, Patient nine reportedly spitting and coughing on nurses and the medical team responsible to treat him, the Health Minister says this is fake news.

“No that’s not true, that’s not true at all, we have heard about it. We’ve talked to the Medical Superintendent in Labasa Hospital and he’s confirmed that this is all false. The Patient has been cooperative to the treatment he’s been receiving and working with us. And it saddens us to hear that people will spread fake news as such and fear mongering.”

Dr. Waqainabete is urging Fijians to visit their nearest fever clinic if they start experiencing any flu like symptoms and to call 158 for all COVID-19 queries.

