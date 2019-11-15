Fourth patient was infected overseas

Fiji’s fourth case of COVID-19 is not locally transmitted, meaning the patient was infected before he arrived into Fiji.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says the individual was part of 33 others who were tested this morning, he was the only one to come back positive for COVID-19.

“In total now, we have tested 179 samples since the end of January and the vast majority of these have been at our local lab, Fiji’s CDC. Primarily because this person listened to all of the advice that was given. When he arrived in Nadi Airport he was advised by our health staff that now we are saying any travel into Fiji must self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. He did this. He went straight home. He stayed at home. Once he started developing symptoms – he isolated himself from the rest of his family within his own home.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sahukhan says the patient followed all instructions, and this may have prevented any possible transmission of COVID-19.

“We were able to examine him in his home and as well as take his sample for testing. So this person did everything right. He did everything our returning travelling to do when they come back home to Fiji. In doing that. His not only protected his own family and loved ones but his also protected the rest of us.”

The Health Ministry is urging any travellers who have recently returned from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days and if they develop any symptoms to contact them.

Click here for more on COVID-19