330k Fijians screened for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health’s mobile fever clinic has tested more than 330, 000 Fijians since it began on April 2.

This according to Health Minister Chief Medical Adviser, Jemesa Tudravu is a more than a third of the Fiji’s population.

Tudravu also recognized the members of the health and disciplinary personnel who are part of the fixed and mobile fever clinics.

Tudravu adds more than 200 individuals are currently housed at the quarantined facility in Nadi to date.

This 289 individuals are being followed-up and have not presented any symptoms to suggest that they have COVID-19.

