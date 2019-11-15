Two LTA staff charged with corruption

A former employee of the Land Transport Authority and a current employee were produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for corruption related offences.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) has charged Adi Vakacegu Malani and Arieta Likuivalu with two counts each of Obtaining Financial Advantage and General Dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that while employed as the Manager for Road Safety and Education, Adi Vakacegu Malani approved Accountable Advance claims for two employees.

As a result, she allegedly obtained financial advantages of $1,925 for herself and $250 for second accused, Arieta Likuivalu.

Her alleged actions in October 2017, caused a total loss of $2,240 to LTA.

Arieta Likuivalu is alleged to have prepared and submitted advance claims under the names of two other employees while working as a Customer Services Oficer.

Magistrate Sufia Hamza released the accused persons on a $2000 bail each.

Malani and Likuvalu has been instructed not to re-offend, to surrender their travel documents and have had a Stop Departure Order issued against them.

The matter has been adjourned to 4th November.