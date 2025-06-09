Teacher charged over student accident

Police have charged the driver allegedly involved in an accident where a student was hit in Delailabasa last month.

The accused, a school teacher, faces one count of dangerous driving and one count of reckless and negligent act.

It is alleged that the student was hit by the vehicle while crossing at the pedestrian crossing in Delailabasa.

She is expected to reappear at the Labasa Magistrates Court this afternoon for her bail application.

