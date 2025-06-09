State seeks more time for final submissions

Former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho.

The state has requested additional time from the court to file its final submissions in the case against former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho.

The state cited the need for extensive legal research before making submission.

The defense counsel in this matter stated they are ready with their final submissions; however, they welcome more time to improve their submissions.

The defense also informed the court that the state had emailed them yesterday relaying their intention to seek more time to file their submissions.

High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe also told the counsels to clarify certain matters in their final submissions at the next court sitting.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday.

In this matter, the prosecution alleges that former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho made improper demands to then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to terminate the two police officers.

Specifically, it is alleged that Bainimarama, in his capacity as Prime Minister, threatened Tudravu with resignation if he did not fire the officers.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Qiliho, as the Commissioner of Police, later abused his authority by overruling Tudravu’s disciplinary decision and terminating the employment of both officers.

