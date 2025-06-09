Public has right to see inquiry findings: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in court today.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum believes that making the Commission of Inquiry report public will end all speculations.

He says releasing the report will help dispel some of the rumours surrounding the alleged implication of nine individuals.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that taxpayers have a right to transparency and accountability when public funds are used for such inquiries.

He maintains that the only right course of action is for the government to make the report public.

“The public wants to know, the nation is quite taken up with this event. When you have such a public event such a commission of Inquiry where taxpayers funds has been utilized for that. The only right thing to do is to make the report public.”

COI Chair, Justice David Ashton-Lewis, in a radio show, The Judge on an Australia-based Gold Coast community station, 4CRB revealed that he has recommended that Prime Minister Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu act on the recommendations first before releasing the report.

He says the report will only be released by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister had earlier confirmed that the Commission of Inquiry report will be handed over to FICAC and the police for investigation.

He had clarified that the government is acting in accordance with the recommendations of the report, which includes forwarding it to the appropriate investigative arms.

Rabuka said he could not release the names of individuals implicated in the report, explaining that doing so could compromise the investigation.

However, he noted that Chapter 7 of the report contains specific names, which is why certain parts of the report have been redacted.

He stressed that while the report may eventually be made public that decision hinges on the outcome of initial investigations.

