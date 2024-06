The man who allegedly caused the death of a 20-year-old woman in Vitogo Lautoka earlier this month has been released on bail by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

Vinay Chand is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of failure to comply with requirements following an accident.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The case will be called next Thursday.